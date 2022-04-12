Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,815,913 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $272,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($7.93) to €6.20 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

