Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,073 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

