Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 215,130 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $231,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

