Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Freshpet worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,138. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

