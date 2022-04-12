Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,660 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of United States Steel worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United States Steel by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

