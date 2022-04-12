Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,742 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Hess worth $294,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $85,842,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 365,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

HES opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

