Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,111 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.