Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $126,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

NYSE WGO opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

