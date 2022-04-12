Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE FSR opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.