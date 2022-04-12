Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Lowered to $64.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

