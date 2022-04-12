Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

