Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fluence Energy and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 4 12 0 2.65 Advent Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 255.46%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.64%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.66 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.07 million 19.46 -$20.52 million ($0.41) -6.55

Advent Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -290.32% -28.29% -22.54%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

