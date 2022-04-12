Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.93. 13,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,485,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

