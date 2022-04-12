Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

