Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,099. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

