Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.07

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 16165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several research firms have commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $111,859,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

