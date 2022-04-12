Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

