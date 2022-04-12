Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 824,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,817,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

