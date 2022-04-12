Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $19.78

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $18.07. Forge Global shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.