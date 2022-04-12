FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Approximately 19,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 294,468 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $34.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

