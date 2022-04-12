Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 487,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 308,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,533,710. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

