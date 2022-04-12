Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Mastercard by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 38,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,495,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,278,000 after buying an additional 88,423 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Mastercard by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 813,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 470,934 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

