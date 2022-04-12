Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $207,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. 9,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,195. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

