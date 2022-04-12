Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $8.88 on Tuesday, hitting $325.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,327. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

