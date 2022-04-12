Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Tesla stock traded up $22.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $998.85. 610,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,896,700. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $919.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.