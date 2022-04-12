Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.