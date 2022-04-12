Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Founder SPAC’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FOUNU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

