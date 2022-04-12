Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 411,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,947. The company has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

