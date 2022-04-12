Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 0.1%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

