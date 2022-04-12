Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.