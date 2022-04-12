Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)
