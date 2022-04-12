Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.21) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 779.03 ($10.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 710.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.90. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.