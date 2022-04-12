FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce $33.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $139.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 13,087,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,992,613. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 4.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 1,421,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

