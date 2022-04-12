Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Head-To-Head Survey

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $19.98 million 6.18 $2.11 million $0.10 52.00 Esports Technologies $170,000.00 504.48 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 10.57% -9.66% 6.26% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Esports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

