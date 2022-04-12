Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $37,890.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

