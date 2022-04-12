GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $503.07 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $503.07 million and $10.80 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00015997 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00104760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,323,494 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.