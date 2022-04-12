GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Cut to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

