Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.33 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

