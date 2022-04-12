Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.56. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.80 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £530.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

