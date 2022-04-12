Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

