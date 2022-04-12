Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. 14,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

