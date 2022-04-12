Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,495,914. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $199.25. 73,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.