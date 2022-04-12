Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $29,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.43. 7,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,588. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.76.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

