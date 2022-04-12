Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.