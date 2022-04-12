Geneva Capital Management LLC Takes $7.54 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 61.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 166,124 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. 6,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

