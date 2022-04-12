Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 529,861 shares.The stock last traded at $36.81 and had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

