Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

