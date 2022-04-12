Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

