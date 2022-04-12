Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.
GILD stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
