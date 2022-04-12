Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 667,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 983,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.